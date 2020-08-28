Huntsville City Schools prepares to bring students back to class early

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools announced Friday that it would be bringing students back to the classroom earlier than initially planned.

Instead of students taking classes virtually the first nine weeks of school, students who are not enrolled in the district’s virtual academy will start returning to school in mid-September.

Students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade will go back the week of Sept. 14. Grades 9-12 will go back the week of Sept. 21. Students will go on a staggered schedule, grouped into two separate groups.

In a statement, the district said it made the decision to return to school based on improvements in north Alabama’s public health situation, and that local health and city officials also were consulted on the idea.

Parents of non-virtual students who are concerned about the early return will still have the option to continue virtual learning until the end of the first nine weeks on Oct. 23, the district said.

More information about the staggered return can be found here.