Huntsville City Schools passes 2021 budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Huntsville City Schools Board met Monday to hold the second budget hearing for the 2021 fiscal year.

Board members approved the budget set at just under $300 million with the general fund totaling just over $233 million. Most of those funds will be used for operation and instruction.

There are some other big expenses on the list including $4.5 million for additional classrooms at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary and a $1.8 million sports complex at Columbia High School.

We will have a full breakdown of the budget and how COVID-19 has impacted it for you on News 19 at 9.