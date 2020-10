HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools students not enrolled in the district’s virtual academy will soon be back in the classroom 5 days a week.

Students returned to the classroom in two cohorts in September, but Huntsville City Schools officials say their goal is to return all students to full-time in-person learning by October 26.

School officials say they will return after the fall break, at the start of the second nine-weeks.