Huntsville City Schools launches COVID-19 impact report page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has set up a page for parents to get information about schools and facilities where positive COVID-19 cases have been reporter.

The district said the website would be updated frequently and would contain information about people who test positive and could have an impact on others at a school site. The page won’t include positive cases in remote learning students who have not been on campus.

Huntsville City Schools said it would address each positive case following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, and that some situations could result in temporary school closures and remote learning.

Students begin classes via remote learning Aug. 17. The remote learning will take place for the first nine weeks of the school year.