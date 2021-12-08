Huntsville City Schools is again looking to fill the Chief Schools Financial Officer role

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Huntsville city schools is once again looking for a chief schools financial officer after the current CSFO Dustin Daehn put in his resignation.

In the last five years, seven people have either held the position or have served in the interim.

The History

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley and the school board said goodbye to the districts chief schools financial officer Dustin Daehn at the December 7 board work session.

“It’s been a crazy year and a half. I’ve absolutely enjoyed everyone I’ve worked with,” says Dustin Daehn.

The CSFO is responsible for balancing a budget of nearly $400 million dollars. Daehn took the job in May of 2020.

“I came in during COVID, right at the beginning of COVID and COVID is still happening so it’s been a challenge but its a challenge anyway, dealing with multiple fund sources, dealing with the needs of 23,000 students. Its a very large job,” says Daehn.

This isnt the first csfo to leave in a rather short time— since 2017 no one person has held the position for two years.

“Imagine 23000 students about 2500 employees, we feed that many students every day in 42/ 43 buildings, so there is a constant need for supervision over some function of operation and financial operations in the district,” says Daehn.

Speaking of high stakes, Daehn followed in the CSFO footsteps of those who had to clean up an accounting error and financial shortfall.

“I cant dwell on what happened before me, right I can only come in and deal with whats infront of me and at that point the board had already come in and made the decision to reverse course to clean up the general fund balance,” says Daehn.

Daehn says he’s leaving to take a better opportunity for his family. He says the districts finances are in a good place.

“We have budegted for this year, about a four and a half month general fund balance which is very healthy,” says Daehn.

The position for Chief Schools Financial Officer was listed online in mid November and is set to close December 8th. By law, the state will allow 30 days for the school district to name an interim CSFO. Daehn’s last day is December 17. The 30 days will start after that date.