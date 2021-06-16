Huntsville City Schools hosting vaccine clinic for students 12 and older

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools plans to host a vaccine clinic for students to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the upcoming school year.

Students ages 12 and older will be able to get vaccinated during the clinic, which is being held in conjunction with Huntsville Hospital.

The clinic will take place June 24 for first doses, and second doses will be given July 15. The clinic will be at the Huntsville High School gym, located at 2304 Billie Watkins Ave. Both clinics will take place from 1-3:30 p.m.

Students have to register and schedule an appointment online at this link to receive the vaccine. There will be no walk-ins, the district said, and the vaccine registration slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students under the age of 14 must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine. Everyone getting a vaccine must have a legal form of identification, which can include a driver’s license, passport, non-driver’s ID or a birth certificate. Participants also will need to sign a consent form.