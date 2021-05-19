Huntsville City Schools hopeful families in need will take advantage of summer meals program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As part of the Road to Recovery Plan, school districts across the country are seeing more support for their summer feeding programs. Huntsville City Schools will have three options for children starting June 7.

During the earlier stages of the pandemic, the USDA issued waivers to summer feeding programs which essentially got more food to children who needed it the most. Those waivers will remain in place this summer.

USDA waivers allow districts to set up more mobile distribution sites as well as increases the amount of meals that can be given in advance. For example, a family comes Monday but can’t make it Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday they can take meals for Tuesday and Wednesday for free.

If you are wondering why this service exists, the truth is schools sometimes are the only place kids get consistent access to meals.

“I was one of those summer food service participants. Picking up meals at the park because we were financially impacted. Doing this allows me to give back,” sad Dr. Henry Ward, the Director of Child Nutrition for Huntsville City Schools.

Ward says even as we climb out of the depths of the pandemic, he suspects the demand isn’t going anywhere as more kids continue their education into summer because of lapses in their education.

“I expect to to probably see more because we have our summer learning programs at our various school sites. In addition, people are (more) aware of what we’re doing.”

The demand is evident as HCS will have meals at summer learning sites, curb drop off locations and mobile pop-ups at the Showers center and Brahan Springs Park.

Dr. Ward says there is some concern about supply chains, but he is optimistic.

“It is going to be challenging but a lot of our vendors are assuring us they are going to be able to meet the challenge,” said Ward.

Food insecurity is real and HCS encourages any of their families that are struggling to take advantage of this free program.

“It’s really helpful to all of our families. Regardless of socioeconomic background or the location in the city. It’s been a challenge for everyone to navigate through the pandemic,’ said Dr Brad Scott, the principal at Blossomwood Elementary.

Below are locations, times and dates for HCS Summer Food Service Program:

Summer Learning Meal Sites

Breakfast and lunch meals will be served for students enrolled in the summer learning programs at the school sites listed below.

Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 1, 2021

Closed Monday, July 5, 2021 for Independence Day

Days Served: Monday-Thursday

Times Served: Breakfast at 7:30AM, Lunch at 11:30AM

School Sites: Academy for Academics & Arts Elem./Middle, Blossomwood Elementary, Challenger Elem./Middle, Columbia High, Grissom High, Jemison High/McNair Jr. High, Lakewood Elementary, Lee/New Century High, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Morris Elem./Middle, Providence Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Rolling Hills Elementary, Sonnie Hereford Elementary, Whitesburg Elem./Middle, and Williams Elem./Middle

Breakfast and lunch meal items will be served for all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location. Parents may pick up meals for their children without the children being present in the vehicle.

Curbside Meal Sites

Breakfast and lunch meal items will be served for all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location. Parents may pick up meals for their children without the children being present in the vehicle.

Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021

Closed Monday, July 5, 2021 for Independence Day

Days Served: Monday-Thursday

Times Served: 11:30AM – 12:45PM

School Sites: Lakewood Elementary, Morris Elem./Middle, Rolling Hills Elementary, Whitesburg Elem./Middle

Mobile Meal Sites

Breakfast and lunch meal items will be served for all children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location. Parents may pick up meals for their children without the children being present.

Dates Served: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Thursday, July 22, 2021

Closed Monday, July 5, 2021 for Independence Day

Days Served: Monday-Thursday

Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center: 11:00AM – 12:00PM

Brahan Springs Park: 12:45PM – 1:30PM