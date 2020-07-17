Huntsville City Schools extends deadline to enroll in Virtual Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials are extending the deadline for families to enroll their student in Huntsville Virtual Academy. HVA is the district’s fully online learning option for students this upcoming school year.

The new deadline to enroll in HVA is Friday, July 24, 2020, at 4 p.m. District leaders said they are extending the deadline to provide families with additional time to decide on whether to enroll. The previous deadline was July 20.

Nearly 5,000 students are enrolled in HVA according to administrators. District leaders also provided stakeholders with more information about how teaching and learning will work in HVA.

Students will complete coursework, view learning modules, watch instructional videos, engage in discussions, and complete assignments within Schoology, the district’s learning management system (LMS).

Instruction will be both live and pre-recorded to provide students with the ability to interact with their teachers and classmates while also having the flexibility to work at their own pace week-to-week. Additionally, HCS teachers will be providing instruction within the virtual platform for most courses.

Both the traditional and virtual curriculum are aligned with Alabama College and Career Ready Standards.

