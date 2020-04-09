Huntsville City Schools donates unused food to food bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools is making sure food that wasn’t served during its Blended Learning won’t go to waste.

The district said Thursday it provided the North Alabama Food Bank with nearly 40 pallets of fruits and vegetables from the schools’ kitchens.

“This gives us an opportunity to re-purpose that food and get it out to our community,” Henry Ward, the district’s Child Nutrition Program Director, said in a news release. “It also allows us to continue to give our young people nutritious meals.”

The district said it will continue to provide food for the local food banks as allowed by the Alabama Department of Education.

T