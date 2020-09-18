Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 dashboard leaves unanswered questions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In August, Huntsville City Schools emphasized its commitment to transparency regarding COVID-19 cases in the district.

The school system said it has been open about health and safety protocols since before staff and students returned to school buildings.

“We disinfect campus daily. We screen staff members as they enter buildings, we practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible to make sure that we are spaced out appropriately,” explained Craig Williams, HCS spokesperson.

But the transparency factor also included making a chart accessible on its website listing reported cases in the district.

Though some parents argue the data provided only meets the surface.

From the Huntsville City Schools website

It doesn’t display whether the data pertains to a student or teacher. It only shows the school they attend the day a case, or potential case is reported and when the school was sanitized and reopened.

Huntsville city schools says there’s a reason for that.

“When it comes to all that there are two big things to have in mind. The first is FERPA, which essentially relates to student privacy,” Williams said. “But then there’s also the medical privacy piece as well. Regarding staff members, and we want to make sure we don’t compromise that in a way for either of those groups.”

We asked HCS if that meant they were suggesting other districts were violating federal law by disclosing the additional information.

There was no clear response. But Williams said HCS was issued guidance against sharing the information.

“We have been advised not to share, whether that’s a coach, whether it’s a teacher.”

In just 9 days, six COVID-19 related incidents have been reported within the Huntsville City School system. Three of the six incidents involved a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result.

Williams said neither educators nor students were issued waivers that allow the system to reveal anything about potential COVID-19 reports.

“That’s something we’re not doing at this time but that’s not to say it’s something we might not consider examining down the road.”

But the school system said the data will be updated frequently, though it’s unclear how often that will take place.