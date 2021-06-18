Huntsville City Schools closing June 21 in observance of Juneteenth

(huntsvillecityschools.org)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools said Friday it would close all schools, offices and facilities Monday, June 21, in observance of Juneteenth.

Summer learning academies, summer school, extended school year and summer programming will resume Tuesday, June 22.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday. The holiday, which takes place June 19, commemorates the end of slavery.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that state offices would be closed Friday for the holiday.

