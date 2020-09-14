Huntsville City Schools begin staggered return to classroom Sept. 14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools students not enrolled in the district’s virtual academy will return to the classroom starting Monday.

Students will return using a Cohort A, Cohort-B staggered schedule. Pre-K through 8th grade will go back the week of Sept. 14. Grades 9-12 will go back the week of Sept. 21.

Families are asked to keep students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms home from school.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks. The school system said social distancing will be practiced as much as possible.

Health stations too take staff members’ temperatures as they enter the building will be available at every school, according to HCS. All classrooms will also have cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.