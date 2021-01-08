Huntsville City Schools announce Teachers of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley surprised her school’s Teacher of the Year winners in their classrooms today. Congratulations to Angela Smith, HCS Elementary Teacher of the Year and Kierstan Bell, HCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Angela Smith teaches 3rd grade at Lakewood Elementary School. She started teaching in 2017 and is a graduate of Athens State University.

Angela Smith HCS Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Kierstan Bell teaches 8th grade social studies at Hampton Cove Middle School. Bell is the school’s sponsor for the National Junior Honor Society and is a graduate of Keystone College in Pennsylvania and Cochise college in Arizona.

Kierstan Bell HCS Secondary School Teacher of the Year

Both winners will be in the running for the state teacher of the year.