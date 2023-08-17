HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Parents have taken to social media to share their frustration with the bus system in Huntsville, including routes and late drop-off times.

Now, there is a nationwide bus driver shortage that is having a direct impact on this issue, but Huntsville City Schools staff is taking steps to ensure all kids get home safely and quickly.

Prior to the start of the new year, the Huntsville City Schools staff froze bus routes until Wednesday, August 16.

Now that date has passed, some changes may come Friday morning.

In a statement from Huntsville City Schools, they say

“Our bus vendor, First Student, has conducted the first comprehensive route review of the new school year. Their team has worked diligently to carefully implement changes in an effort to promote efficiency and effectiveness. These changes will begin tomorrow morning, so we ask you to check your child’s bus routes this evening at huntsvillecityschools.org/transportation to view any updates to your child’s buses.”

If you would like to apply to become a bus driver, Huntsville City Schools encourages you to do so.