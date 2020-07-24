Huntsville City Schools addresses parents’ concerns about technology access

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools is working to calm parents’ nerves about access to technology needed for virtual learning this school year.

The efforts come as the school district works to abide by a longstanding federal desegregation order.

“Just you know it’s a challenging situation,” said Lance Cooper who is tasked with chairing the 16 member Huntsville Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC). The DAC exists to assist the district schools with implementing the federal court order designed to ensure that the school system provides equal opportunities to students of all backgrounds. The committee reports its findings to the court.

“It`s going to be a challenge for everybody trying to figure out what we do going forward,” Cooper said.

Thus far Cooper has applauded the district’s efforts.

In a statement to WHNT, Huntsville City School District Spokesperson Craig Williams said: “As a district we have been very mindful of meeting the needs of families and working to promote equity. We`re working to kick the school year off to a great start in both the remote and virtual settings.”

Williams says all students will be equipped with 300 yards of free Wi-Fi range from ADTRAN and Huntsville Utilities. K through 2nd grade students will continue using their district issued Chromebooks. 9th through 12th graders will be given windows laptops.

Heather Yell, whose 13 year old goes to school in the district said she is grateful for the resources.

“We`ve got reassurance from people in the school that are going to help us financially as far as providing computers and things like that for the children,” said Yell.

Yell added that her main concern is navigating the technical aspects of virtual learning.

“I would just say that I`m not too technically savvy so I am a concerned about my son of course being able to get the schooling he needs to be prosperous,” said Yell.

Lydia Moor, a mother of 5 has similar concerns about potential technical issues.

“It`s been kind of a hard little bit trying to get their classes on computer and everything you know sometimes it kinda gets hard like that,” she said.

The Huntsville City School District is promising to provide a responsive help desk to answer any parents or students technical questions this upcoming school year. They can be reached at 256-428-6900, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Huntsville Desegregation Advisory Committee is urging parents with any ongoing concerns to email them at hsvdac@gmail.com.