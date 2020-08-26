Huntsville City School to start Mobile Meal Delivery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools announced Thursday they will deliver meals to students in select neighborhoods and community centers starting on Monday, August 31st.



According to HCS, the HCS Child Nutrition Department (CNP) will deploy school buses and the district’s Summer Food Service van weekdays from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch served together in a grab-and-go container, according to the school.

Summer Food Service Van Stops –

Boys and Girls Club

Cherokee Bend Apartments

Garden Cove

Meadow Hills

Merrimac Manor

Northwoods area

Olympia Gardens Apartments

Parks and Recreation (Apollo)

Rain Tree Apartments

Shady Grove Mobile Homes

School officials say students must be registered in HCS and qualify for free and reduced lunches or have a positive lunch balance in order to receive meals according to guidelines from the USDA.

Additionally, the school says, the CNP Department is providing curbside meal service at all schools. All children who attend schools under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) receive free meals. Students who do not attend a CEP school who quality may receive free and reduced meals. All other students need a positive lunch account balance to receive meals. Parents or guardians may pick up meals without students present. Meals may be picked up at any Huntsville City School.