Huntsville City School Board Vice President names choice to fill his seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City School Board Vice President Walker McGinnis has named the candidate that he wants to take his seat for the remainder of his term on the Huntsville School Board. McGinnis stepped down due to health concerns.

McGinnis said in a letter to Huntsville City Council President, Jennie Robinson, that Michelle Omenski is his choice to take his seat.

“I am endorsing Michelle Omenski as my replacement. Michelle has been active in the

community by serving as president of the South Huntsville Business Association and organizer

behind the Madison County Distinguished Young Women’s Junior Miss program. Michelle has

also been active in the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce and exhibits the maturity and

leadership the HCS board need to continue to guide the system. Michelle Omenski is the right

person at this time to fill my remaining term.” McGinnis said in the letter.

When told of the endorsement Michelle Omenski commented, “I am humbled by Walker’s

endorsement. Walker’s experience and leadership will be greatly missed. I feel my experience

of over 20 years as a business owner, community development leader & volunteer as well as a

youth mentor would be an asset to the Huntsville City School Board.”

Omenski and four other candidates will be interviewed on Friday, June 4 and Monday, June 7. The appointment will then be announced during the council meeting on Thursday, June 10.