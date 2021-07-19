Huntsville City School Board to hold special meeting on health procedures for upcoming year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Board of Education (HCS) will meet in special session next week to discuss health and safety procedures for the upcoming school year.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m. in the Annie C. Merts Administrative Building.

At a work session earlier this month, HCS officials presented protocols for the fall semester that included a mask option for students and staff.

Since then, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released guidance supporting the masking of students at school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance currently says vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has not released guidance for the 2021-22 school year.