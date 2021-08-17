Huntsville City School board to discuss Highlands Elementary, athletic events at Tuesday’s meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday, the Huntsville City School Board will meet for the first time since students went back to school nearly two weeks ago.

One of the items on the agenda is an update on renovations at Highlands Elementary School. Students from Highlands had to be moved to the district’s Cavalry Hill campus because a roof replacement at the school wasn’t finished on schedule.

Parents were notified about the move just a few days before the first day of school, and many of them say school officials have not been able to give them a timeline on when students will be able to move back to Highlands.

The board is also expected to give an athletic update. It’s unclear exactly what that update will be.

Questions still remain about how Huntsville City Schools and other districts plan to protect players and fans during athletic events – especially with football season fast approaching.

Last year the district limited attendance at games and used colored markers to encourage social distancing in the stadium.

Huntsville City Schools were also one of the first districts in the state to announce they would require face masks for students and staff. No items related to the face mask policy are on Tuesday’s agenda.