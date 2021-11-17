Huntsville City School Board approves $7M in facility improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School Board voted to move forward with more than $7 million in facility improvements for the district.

Mae Jemison High School, Highlands Elementary School, and Milton Frank Stadium are getting major improvements.

Highlands Elementary school was moved to a different campus right before the start of school due to construction on the roof not being complete on time. Now the school is getting additional upgrades.

Crews will replace old and inefficient HVAC units at Highlands along with other improvements. The project will cost $2,220,000 for the new HVAC units with controls.

“The new units we are putting on the building, the HVAC units, will do wonderful things for the air quality within the building. The UV component that will go into this particular unit will help kill viruses that circulate through buildings and this is the first of their kind to be put in our school system,” says School Board member Carlos Mathews.

The district also plans to do facility improvements at Milton Frank Stadium. The plan is to resurface the track, refurbish concrete bleachers under stadium seating and add a long jump pit to the visitors’ side. The project will cost approximately $1,800,000.

“This is an opportunity to start bringing in dollars to the city trying to bring in sectionals or some of these soccer tournaments or even possibly the state track meet,” says Matthews.

Mae Jemison High School is getting a sports complex for softball and baseball which will include new locker rooms and batting facilities. The district is also planning improvements to the football field, track and original football locker room. Storage areas for football and tennis along with baseball and softball were also added to the construction contract. The project was bid for $3,451,374.

Board member Michelle Watkins says this is a long time coming and this will help satisfy court orders for equitable faculties.

“After reviewing and looking at what Grissom had on-site in order for us to get the green factor for facilities, we had to bring it up to the standards so we’re getting new facilities enlarged and enhanced to be similar to Grissom so I’m excited about that,” says Board Member Michelle Watkins.