HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On September 30, Huntsville City FC will be hosting a Stomp Out Hunger food drive to benefit local organizations.

Last year’s drive collected 117,947 pounds of food, all of which were distributed to 22 organizations across North Alabama.

“Huntsville City FC is proud to support the efforts of Manna House and their work to address food insecurity throughout the region,” said Brandon Hill, Head of Community Engagement for Huntsville City FC. “This event ensures people will have access to the food they need and fewer of our neighbors will live in hunger. We’re excited to play a role in serving this critical need in our community.”

There are a few options on how to support this cause:

Food Drop-off: Participants can drop off food donations at a drive-through at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Financial Donation: Fans can donate to Stomp Out Hunger virtually by visiting Manna House’s website.

Host a Food Drive: Gather up with friends and family to host a food drive at your, organization, school, or church before Sept. 30. If you wish to host your own drive, contact Nicole Wilson by email at nmkopp91@gmail.com or (256) 998-6482 for help with marketing materials or support with picking up donations.

You can find more information about the food drive on the Manna House’s website.