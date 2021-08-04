Huntsville City Councilor to suggest doubling road resurfacing budget for 2022 fiscal year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Councilor Bill Kling tells News 19 he plans to suggest doubling the road resurfacing budget from $10 million to $20 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

“At this point, we’re starting to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year,” said Kling. “In a nutshell, I’d like to take more capital money and to double the amount that we’re spending for road resurfacing to roughly 20 million dollars.”

Kling represents District 4 and says road resurfacing is a consistent complaint from Huntsville residents. Each year, Kling sends out a postcard survey asking for feedback. He says the most common responses surround resurfacing existing roads throughout neighborhoods and across the city.

The $20 million from Huntsville City revenue would go toward fixing existing roads instead of adding new ones.

“We’ve been expanding. Let’s go ahead and take care of what we have already,” said Kling. “When you drive around, you look at our streets. I think we can see that we need to put more money to upgrade the streets that we already have.”

Kling says the City of Huntsville is expansive, nearly 220 square miles. Being the 38th city with the largest land area in the country, Kling adds there are a lot of roads to maintain.

“I think the idea of doubling the road resurfacing money would get more money into neighborhoods throughout the city so that we can have better looking, smoother streets in neighborhoods and all over the city,” he said.

The Huntsville City Council plans on discussing the 2022 fiscal budget on Wednesday.