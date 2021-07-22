Huntsville City Council to vote on police-related changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council is set to vote on several changes during its Thursday night meeting.

The Council is slated to take up two major issues – the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) and a resolution addressing police body camera footage.

Councilmembers have been attempting to make changes to the HPCAC for almost a year now.

The proposed changes include adding additional members to the council and getting rid of the chief of police’s ability to appoint a member. New measures would also require the HPCAC to meet more frequently.

Critics say while HPCAC is good in theory, it lacks the ability to force the city into making any changes.

The most recent version of the ordinance would also add requirement and time commitments related to police ride-alongs, crisis intervention training courses, and a citizens police academy to better understand the inner workings of law enforcement.

In addition to matters related to HPCAC, the Council is expected to vote on a resolution to change the city’s policy for releasing police body camera footage.

The changes have been in the works for weeks with the end goal of more transparency – while still acting within legal constraints. There is currently no set procedure when it comes to releasing footage, instead left on a case-by-case basis.

A similar resolution was set for last month’s docket, but was ultimately delayed to finalize language with the city attorney.

Councilmember John Meredith, backed by Councilmembers Bill Kling and Devyn Keith, have backed the motion to increase public access to the footage.

Kling told News 19 that the increased access must come in small steps.

The goal for the meeting is to nail down a definitive process for individuals involved in altercations with police to get access to the footage of their incident without interference from authorities.