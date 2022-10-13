HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Thursday evening, Huntsville City Council was given a presentation on a host of reasons why medical cannabis dispensaries should be authorized to operate in Huntsville.

External Relations Officer Henry Thorton outlined positive health-related results for patients suffering from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, an ordinance needs to be passed for that to occur.

Huntsville City Council is considering every facet of the benefits of allowing medical marijuana to be sold through dispensaries.

Thorton said his presentation was summing up the state’s medical cannabis system established by the legislature in 2021 and how the City of Huntsville will go about integrating itself into that system. Meaning authorizing medical cannabis dispensing sites to operate within the city limits.

“It took a lot of consideration, it took a lot of thought and a lot of discussion to make sure that we could do this right, but we very much came down on the side that we can do this well and we can do this in a way that really benefits our citizens,” said Thorton.

If Huntsville passes an ordinance, it will become one of a handful of cities and counties in North Alabama to pass resolutions to authorize medical cannabis dispensaries. Thorton noted that it’s early in the process and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will continue receiving requests until October 17th.

The state has received 68 requests in total for applications from dispensaries looking to sell and distribute in North Alabama. The ordinance will be voted on October 27th.