Huntsville city council to consider resolutions for CARES Act funding



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tonight, Huntsville City Council is set to consider 11 resolutions for CARES Act funding, totaling about $525,000.

Communities received CARES Act funding to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huntsville’s first round of funding is about $828,000.

The city is ear-marking around $170,000 to buy personal protective equipment and sanitization items for the greater community and low income neighborhoods.

Several months ago, the city asked non-profits in the community to send in proposals for funding to the office of Community Development. They reviewed the applications and are now giving recommendations to the city council for how the city should allocate the funding.

The City Council is expected to vote on those 11 resolutions Thursday evening