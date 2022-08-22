HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuesday is election day in Huntsville, with three competitive races for the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education and two races for Huntsville City Council seats.

Three Huntsville City Council seats are on the ballot, but incumbent Jennie Robinson was the only candidate to qualify for the South Huntsville District 3 seat, so she’ll get another term.

The most crowded race is for the east-central District 2 seat with candidates, Drake Daggett, Brian Foy, David Little, Danny Peters and Bill Yell. Incumbent Frances Akridge chose not to seek reelection.

And the District 4 race, a district covering much of central Huntsville, features longtime incumbent Bill Kling facing Mark Clouser. That race has drawn the most financial support and spending.

According to candidate financial reports submitted to the Madison County Probate Court, Kling has spent $68,211 in the race since January, while Clouser reports spending $19,615.

Kling reports $27,115 cash on hand as of Monday, while Clouser reports $28,902.

The District 4 council race shows candidate David Little, outspending and outraising his opponents by a wide margin.

According to financial reports, Little has spent $31,623 on the race, next is Yell at $6,727, followed by Foy at $2,008 and Peters at $1,954.

The probate court records system does not show any filings for Daggett.

Little also reports the most cash on hand, with $26,606, followed by Yell at $6,727, while both Foy and Peters report campaign finance deficits around $2,000 each as of Monday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If a runoff is needed, it will be held Sept. 20.