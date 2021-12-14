Huntsville City Council noise ordinance change to go into effect Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An extra hour of live music for outdoor concerts on Friday and Saturday nights is set to launch on December 17.

Huntsville City Council passed an ordinance at their December 2 meeting, stretching the cutoff time for outdoor concerts in the city’s entertainment districts, and starting Friday, outdoor concerts on the weekends can call it quits at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

“Come springtime, its really going to help,” Furniture Factory owner Mark Komara said.

Komara said when the weather is nice, having live music on their patio is a big part of the restaurant/bar’s draw.

“It was rough before [the change]. After 10:00 p.m., bands out here playing and you have to shut them down, or turn it down to a minute sound. People couldn’t even hardly hear it, they paid money to get through the door,” Komara said.

Furniture Factory is in the Quigley district, which encompasses downtown, but the ordinance applies to all businesses in Huntsville’s four Arts & Entertainment districts, including MidCity, the future home to the Orion Amphitheater.

“All this is to enhance the music experience for the city of Huntsville and I think this is a reasonable progression we can make,” councilmember Bill Kling said.

The change passed earlier this month with a 3-2 vote by the city council, opposing members voiced concerns about unruly noise.

Councilmember Kling, who introduced the plan assures them and those living near entertainment districts, even with this one-hour extension it’s not a free for all and volume controls are in place.

“It’s very important that everybody understands that the noise levels are in effect to protect nearby neighborhood residents. The city natural resources department and the police department would surely take a very dim view of any business who violates the noise level,” Kling said.

Komara said before the ordinance change, he invested about $75,000 in sound diffusers like panels and shipping containers mitigate noise. He’s grateful to the councilman for the opportunity to keep the party going for an extra hour.

“He really worked hard on this issue and had a lot with this being passed and it’s going to help out the whole community,” he said.

The change also incorporates an extension on concerts on New Years Eve. For that night only, the music can run until 1 a.m.