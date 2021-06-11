Huntsville city council members working on body-worn camera footage resolution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville seemed to be on the verge of change when it comes to how and when police body camera footage is released, but at least for now, it’s delayed. Three city council members began a conversation about changing city policy at Thursday’s council meeting.

Access to body camera footage has become a big conversation around the country — and Huntsville is a part of that conversation with 3 city council members sponsoring a resolution that would lead to more transparency in access to that footage, but the resolution isn’t quite ready yet.

The original plan was for co-sponsors Bill Kling, Devyn Keith, and John Meredith to present the resolution at Thursday’s meeting, but they ran into snags when it came to finalizing the language of the resolution with the city attorney Thursday afternoon.

Councilman Kling says the point of the resolution stays the same: updating policies concerning the public release of body-worn camera footage to be more open to the public.

He says they expect an updated version of the resolution to be ready soon.

Basically, the issue will probably be carried over to the next city council meeting in two weeks. Again, you’ve got council members who very much think that body camera footage should be released to the public, we should show transparency, it’s new technology and I think we’re doing what the taxpayer would want,” Kling said.