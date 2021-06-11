Huntsville City Council approves agreement for downtown development

A rendering of “Clinton Commons,” a development that is expected as part of the three downtown development resolutions approved by the City of Huntsville on Thursday. (huntsvilleal.gov)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved three project agreement resolutions on Thursday, including one to develop the former Coca-Cola bottling site.

The site has been established as a “key site” in Huntsville’s plan to revitalize downtown. First closed in 2012 and demolished two years later, the former Big Springs Bottling location is the largest downtown property available for redevelopment, spanning two blocks, and fronting three busy streets.

The three approved resolutions represent the beginning of a partnership between the city and Rocket Development Partners, LLC, based in New York City.

The estimated cost of the investment is $325 million with the city contributing $18 million, but not until the development has started or completed its commitments. Huntsville Director of Urban & Economic Development Shane Davis said the City’s return on investment would be over $25 million over a 10-year period.

“I believe being able to keep this project moving forward and the committed private investment says a lot about the strength of the Huntsville economy,” said Davis.

According to a news release from the City of Huntsville, Rocket Development Partners would be responsible for all construction, as well as donations to the City for right-of-way, easements, public mews, and 400 spaces in the 800-space garage as well as its maintenance.

The City would be required to build a new road to connect Clinton and Holmes avenues and construct public mews.

The space is expected to include:

26,000 square feet of retail space

40,000 square feet of office

A 100-room hotel and multifamily housing unit

An 800-space multi-level parking garage

“This is a great opportunity to turn vacant property into new and unique places for people to eat, shop, stay the night and live,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “It’s an exciting project that will attract citizens and visitors alike, which will benefit Huntsville for years to come.”

The project is expected to be developed over the next four years with full completion eyed for September 2025.