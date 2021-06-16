Huntsville City Council approves $1.2 million contract for Huntsville Animal Services renovation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At the June 10 meeting, the Huntsville City Council approved a contract for $1.2 million to renovate the Huntsville Animal Services building, according to the City of Huntsville website.

This is the final part of the three-part expansion for the building. It was broken in to three parts so that the animal shelter could continue to run at full capacity.

This part of the renovation will be focusing on the rear of the facility, and should not impact the shelter’s operations.

Some of the improvements include a quarantine and isolation space for animals who may be sick or injured, larger surgery suite, and secure garage space that will allow Animal Control officers to bring in stray animals safely.

This area also allows the shelter to put its bathing stations, washers and dryers in the same area.

The construction is planned to begin in Fall 2021.