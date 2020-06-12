Huntsville City Council agrees to work with County Commission to remove Confederate statue from the courthouse property

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville unanimously approved a resolution to work with the Madison County Commission to remove the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse.
Council President Devyn Keith presented the resolution, saying “If this passes, it will take away any excuse the County Commission has to leave the statue there.”
Before the meeting, Devyn Keith told us he saw this resolution as a “custody agreement” over the statue. He said this resolution means the city will help financially with the monument including long-term upkeep.
The resolution says, in part, the monument and its marker constitute “a painful reminder of a bygone era where certain of our citizens were deprived of their basic freedoms based upon the color of their skin.”
City Administrator John Hamilton spoke during the meeting. When questioned about the financial impact to taxpayers, Hamilton said it was his understanding that any state fee imposed would be paid by private fundraising efforts. He said the city council would have to approve any funding that went to ongoing maintenance of the statue.
Each city council member voted in favor of the resolution.