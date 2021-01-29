Huntsville churches team up to pray for law enforcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Pastors from across Madison County joined at the Huntsville Police headquarters on Thursday to present prayer cards to Chief Mark McMurray and Sheriff Kevin Turner. The cards symbolize the faith communities supports for law enforcement.

Pastors from across racial and socio-economic lines are leading a movement to lift up local law enforcement. The “Adopt a Cop” initiative invites church congregations to pray for local law enforcement by name daily.

“The church is acknowledging that these guys are on the front line and I think when we have a good comradery with the church and those who sacrifice their lives each day I think it sends a strong message that we are unified in this. It’s a united effort,” says Jarman Leatherwood, pastor of House of Hope and Restoration.

The names of officers from the Huntsville Police Department were divided among the different churches, and people volunteered to take a name. This to ensure all officers are covered in prayer from every precinct.

“They are out there putting their lives on the line for us, and you never know if a husband or dad is going to make it home after a shift so we want to let them know that we are here, we’ve got their back,” says Devins Jackson, pastor of Body of Christ Church.

After a year of tension between the community and law enforcement – they are also praying for healing and relationships.

“Not only are we praying for you guy protection but we are praying for your mental health, your spiritual health and understand that when you walk outside those doors you would know you feel loved from the community,” says Leatherwood.

Right now, six churches are involved, but they are hoping more congregations will join the movement.