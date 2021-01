HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 300 Hot Spaghetti lunches to community members in need of food on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

This lunch event starts at noon at 315 Winchester Road.

Organizers say to ensure social distancing, the public must stay in their cars for drive-thru pick-up service.

Lunches will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, according to organizers.