Huntsville church to host food drive on June 19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members are holding a free food box giveaway on Saturday, June 19, beginning at 8 a.m.

Church members plan to distribute 400 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items.

The event will be drive-thru-pick-up service. Community members will remain in their cars to ensure social distancing.

Church members will be delivering one food box per vehicle on a first come, first serve basis.

Union Chapel is located at 315 Winchester Road NE in Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News