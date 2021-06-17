Huntsville church to host food drive on June 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members are holding a free food box giveaway on Saturday, June 19, beginning at 8 a.m.

Church members plan to distribute 400 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items.

The event will be drive-thru-pick-up service. Community members will remain in their cars to ensure social distancing.

Church members will be delivering one food box per vehicle on a first come, first serve basis.

Union Chapel is located at 315 Winchester Road NE in Huntsville.