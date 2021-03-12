Huntsville church passing out hot lunch on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will be serving a free lunch on Saturday, March 13.

The church says they will be passing out 300 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food. This lunch starts at 12:00 PM at 315 Winchester Road.

On the menu is lasagna, vegetable medley, and garlic bread.

According to the church, they will ensure social distancing. They ask members of the public to stay in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service.

Lunches will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.