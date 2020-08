HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will be serving free spaghetti to community members in need.

The church plans to serve 300 spaghetti lunches starting at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th.

The lunch will be served drive-thru pick up style at 315 Winchester Road. Attendees must remain in their cars to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Lunches will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.