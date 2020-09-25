Huntsville church hosting two food giveaways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is hosting two food giveaways, one in September and one in October.

The church says members will prepare and distribute food to community members in need of food at 315 Winchester Road.

They ask the public to remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service on a first-come, first-served basis.

1. Free Food Box / Drive-Thru Giveaway, Saturday, September 26, 2020

Free food box giveaway on Saturday, September 26, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. Members will distribute 200 boxes of nonperishable and fresh food items. One box per vehicle will be issued.

2. Free Hot Lunch, Saturday, October 3, 2020

Beginning at 12 p.m., Union Chapel members will serve 300 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food.