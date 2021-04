Huntsville, Ala. – Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free food box giveaway on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

This giveaway will start at 8:00 a.m. Church members say they will distribute 400 boxes of nonperishable and fresh food items.

One box is availible per vehicle and will be served on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service to ensure social distancing,