Huntsville church hosting drive-thru food giveaways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville is hosting two drive-thru food giveaways this month for people in need.

Church members will distribute free food boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items on Saturday, August 22 at 8 a.m. One box will be issued per vehicle. Two hundred boxes will be available for distribution.

On Saturday, August 29, members will serve spaghetti lunches starting at 12 p.m. Three hundred lunches will be available.

Union Chapel is located on 315 Winchester Road. For more information call 256-852-1150.