A vial of SARS-CoV2 COVID-19 vaccine in a medical research and development laboratory. Science 3D illustration.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — St. James Primitive Baptist Church will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday for individuals 12 and older.

The church’s clinic will administer Pfizer vaccines on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1093 Fairbanks Street in Huntsville.

The vaccines will be provided by Walgreens.

For more information on the church, visit stjamespbchurch.org.