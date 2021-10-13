Huntsville church holds food box giveaway

A cheerful mature man receives a box of donated food items during a drive-through food drive. He is wearing a protective face mask as he is receiving the food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free food box drive-thru event on Saturday, October 16.

Beginning at 8 a.m., members of the church will distribute 250 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items.

The boxes will be given out in a drive-thru or pickup style, where the public can remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

One box per vehicle will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The church is located at 315 Winchester Road, NE in Huntsville.

For questions regarding the food giveaway, contact the church at 256-852-1150.