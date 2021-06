HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville church will be giving out groceries to those in need on Saturday.

Huntsville First SDA Church’s Community Service Center will hold a grocery giveaway from 9-11 a.m. June 19 at the church, located at 1303 Evangel Drive in Huntsville.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, food will only placed in vehicle trunks, and everyone in each vehicle must wear a face mask.

Groceries will be given to anyone who shows up, according to the church. A valid photo ID is required.