Huntsville church holding free food box distribution on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local church will be giving away boxes of food to the public on Saturday.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church leaders said they will have 200 boxes of food to give to people in need. The distribution will happen Saturday, August 1, beginning at 8 a.m. at their campus on Winchester Road.

You are asked to social distance by remaining inside your vehicle for drive-thru pick-up.

The food boxes will include nonperishable and fresh food items. Each vehicle will get one box on a first-come, first-served basis.