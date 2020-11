HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Members of a Huntsville church will be out Saturday handing out hot lunches to people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church said it will serve 300 lunches on a first-come, first-served basis.

The meals will be given out beginning at noon on Nov. 14 at the church, located at 315 Winchester Road.

To ensure social distancing, people will stay in their vehicles for drive-through service.