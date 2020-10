HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – House of Hope and Restoration Church in Huntsville is hosting their monthly food distribution Saturday, October 24.

Everyone is invited to the food box giveaway starting at 9:30 a.m. The public is asked to remain in their vehicles during the distribution in order to practice social distancing.

Over 200 boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The church is located at 2525 Aspen Avenue in Huntsville.