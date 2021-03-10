Huntsville church adapts throughout year of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic has affected all sides of life, public and private; gatherings of large and small and churches are no exception to this.

The pandemic did force the church to close its doors almost a year ago. They resumed masked, socially distanced services in the summer only to shut down again after last winter’s surge in cases.

During that time they began virtual services, using the opportunity for streaming by adding an additional program on WHDF North Alabama’s CW, reaching for viewers who may not have found themselves in church in the first place.

They re-opened 3 weeks ago, after purchasing and installing ultraviolet lights to go inside their HVAC systems. The technology cleans the air with the goal of killing dangerous bacteria and germs.

Pastor Travis Collins said all of these options were a no-brainer to try if it meant keeping the congregation safe. What he says is a tougher decision, comes in exactly one month with an updated mask policy.

“After April the 9th, when the governor’s mandate is lifted, we do have a hard decision to make, because we would have the right to say ‘you can’t come inside without a mask,’ but is that the wise thing to do? Is it about like standing in front of a stampede saying ‘y’all stop,'” he said.

He said masks will undoubtedly be recommended, but he and his team will make the final decision on a mask requirement next Tuesday.