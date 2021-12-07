Huntsville Christmas Parade route and road closures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The seventh annual Huntsville Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, hosted by Mix 96.9 and the Von Braun Center (VBC), presented for the sixth time by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

The theme for the 2021 Huntsville Christmas Parade is “Back in Action – Favorite Christmas Movies.”

Details for the 2021 parade were announced during a press conference in September at the VBC where Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Santa Claus, WRSA and VBC staff, and others were in attendance.

The Huntsville Police Department will assist with traffic control for the parade and will begin closing roads along the parade route around 5:30 p.m.

HPD says heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic are expected in the area and advise those planning to drive in the area to use extra caution.

This year’s official Grand Marshal is Alison Kling, Executive Director of Free 2 Teach, the late Mrs. Eula Battle’s non-profit that provides free school supplies to teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems.

The Huntsville Christmas Parade will begin on Clinton Avenue near the U.S. Post Office at 6:00 p.m., it will progress east on Clinton through downtown Huntsville.

For more information about the 2021 Huntsville Christmas Parade and to stay updated on parade announcements, follow @HSVChristmasParade on Facebook.