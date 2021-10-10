Huntsville Children’s Theater kicks off 61st season this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy will kick off its 61st season this week with a very familiar production.

The theater will present “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on October 15-17, 2021 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday night, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is based on the novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, which follows a young British boy who wins the trip of a lifetime to tour the inside of a premier chocolate factory owned and operated by the mysterious Willy Wonka.

This will be the theater’s first production in 20 months.

Fantasy Playhouse requires masking until further notice for all indoor programming, including shows, camps, and classes.

Tickets are $21 per adult and $16 for children ages 3 to 18. Children under 2 receive free admission if they can sit in someone’s lap; however, a lap seat ticket will need to be picked up at the box office before the show.

Season tickets, which include tickets to the theater’s upcoming productions of “A Christmas Carol” and “Alice in Wonderland” are also available for purchase.