Huntsville Championship wraps up at The Ledges in dramatic fashion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first annual Huntsville Championship wrapped up Sunday in dramatic fashion at The Ledges. Paul Barjon of France took home the top spot at the tournament after winning in a three-way playoff on the 10th hole.



He hoisted a Saturn V shaped trophy high during a ceremony on the 18th hole to the delight of a large crowd.



For four days fans flocked to the mountain top course to watch some of golf’s future stars compete.



“Just seeing this caliber of player, I mean it’s PGA Tour caliber, and it’s just exciting. It also reminds you, that you got a long way to go to be able to play with this level of players,” said spectator Mark Wade.



For some spectators, the tournament also offered a unique opportunity to watch top athletes battle it out on a course that they regularly play on.



“They’re doing things that I wouldn’t think would be possible for someone like me or anyone else really that I play with so it’s been interesting,” said spectator Kevin Tyler.



Others attending said the tournament was a first, and that the players competing on the Korn Ferry Tour did not disappoint.



“This is my first golf tournament to ever attend and it’s been a great experience, beautiful golf course, beautiful weather, lots of nice people, it has been perfect,” said spectator Karla Wade.



“We’ve really enjoyed having the tour here and we’re hoping it’s successful so that they’ll come back again,” said Mark Wade.

