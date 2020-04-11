Huntsville brewery donates space to help homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville brewery that had to close its event space room during the coronavirus outbreak is using it to help Huntsville’s homeless.

Fractal Brewing Project on Leeman Ferry Road donated use of its event space to First Stop, which serves Huntsville’s homeless community.

First Stop is using the space to assemble bags of supplies for the homeless community. Fractal also is serving as a drop-off location for supplies.

According to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber, First Stop and Fractal Brewing Project are serving around 150 bags per day now.

If you are interested in donating supplies, you can drop off individual items or completed bags between 3-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or between 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fractal Brewing Project is located at 3200 Leeman Ferry Road.